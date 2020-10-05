Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4
Christopher Hall
Eleven Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.
CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)
vs. Cardinals
4 solo tackles
QB Will Grier (Panthers)
vs. Cardinals
Back up to Teddy Bridgewater
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)
vs. Dolphins
Back up to Russell Wilson
LB Kyzir White (Chargers)
vs. Buccaneers
10 tackles (8 solo), 1 pass deflection
S Karl Joseph (Browns)
vs. Cowboys
6 tackles (4 solo)
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
vs. Browns
5 solo tackles
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
vs. Eagles
2 snaps on special teams
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)
vs. Bears
Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps
LB David Long (Titans)
Bye week
OG Quinton Spain (Bills)
vs. Raiders
32 Snaps (52%) on offense, 5 snaps on special teams
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)
vs. Broncos
8 snaps on offense, 8 snaps on special teams
LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders)
vs. Bills
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackles for loss
Inactive
Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
On practice squad:
Kevin White (49ers)
Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
Shelton Gibson (Washington)
Three Week IR
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
