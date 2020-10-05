SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4

Christopher Hall

Eleven Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

vs. Cardinals

4 solo tackles

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

vs. Cardinals

Back up to Teddy Bridgewater

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

vs. Dolphins

Back up to Russell Wilson

LB Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs. Buccaneers 

10 tackles (8 solo), 1 pass deflection

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and cornerback Michael Davis (43) in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

S Karl Joseph (Browns)

vs. Cowboys

6 tackles (4 solo)

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

vs. Browns

5 solo tackles

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

vs. Eagles

2 snaps on special teams

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

vs. Bears

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

LB David Long (Titans)

Bye week

OG Quinton Spain (Bills)

vs. Raiders

32 Snaps (52%) on offense, 5 snaps on special teams

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

vs. Broncos

8 snaps on offense, 8 snaps on special teams

LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders)

vs. Bills

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackles for loss

Inactive

Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Shelton Gibson (Washington)

Three Week IR

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

