Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

Christopher Hall

Thirteen Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

vs. Falcons

8 tackles (6 solo), one pass deflection

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

vs. Falcons

Back up to Teddy Bridgewater

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

vs. Vikings

Back up to Russell Wilson

LB Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs. Saints

Monday 8:15 ESPN

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

vs. Giants

Started at corner but didn't register any stats

Kevin White (49ers)

vs. Dolphins

1 kick return for 20 yards

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

vs. Dolphins

 snaps on special teams

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

vs. Browns

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

LB David Long (Titans)

vs. Bills

Tuesday 7:05 CBS

OG Quinton Spain (Bills)

vs. Titans

Tuesday 7:05 CBS

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

vs. Cardinals

Targeted once, one reception for five yards and one carry for no gain

LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders)

vs. Chiefs

2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Inactive

Karl Joseph (Browns) - inactive due to a hamstring injury

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

On practice squad:

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

