Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5
Christopher Hall
Thirteen Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.
CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)
vs. Falcons
8 tackles (6 solo), one pass deflection
QB Will Grier (Panthers)
vs. Falcons
Back up to Teddy Bridgewater
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)
vs. Vikings
Back up to Russell Wilson
LB Kyzir White (Chargers)
vs. Saints
Monday 8:15 ESPN
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
vs. Giants
Started at corner but didn't register any stats
Kevin White (49ers)
vs. Dolphins
1 kick return for 20 yards
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
vs. Dolphins
snaps on special teams
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)
vs. Browns
Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps
LB David Long (Titans)
vs. Bills
Tuesday 7:05 CBS
OG Quinton Spain (Bills)
vs. Titans
Tuesday 7:05 CBS
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)
vs. Cardinals
Targeted once, one reception for five yards and one carry for no gain
LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders)
vs. Chiefs
2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection
Inactive
Karl Joseph (Browns) - inactive due to a hamstring injury
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)
Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
On practice squad:
Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
