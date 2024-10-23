Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

Christopher Hall

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) returns an interception while being pursued by New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 3-4)

Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 17-15

1 sack

2024 Season Stats

18 tackles (7 solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 3-4)

Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 17-15

Team-high 10 tackles (3 solo)

2024 Season Stats

55 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 5-2)

Week 7 at Tennessee Titans W 3

1 pass deflection

2024 Season Stats

27 tackles (20 solo), 3 tackle for a loss, 3 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-6)

Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals L 16-21

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

2 tackles

LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 2-4)

Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts L 10-16

4 tackles (2 solo)

2024 Season Stats

29 tackles (20 solo), 2 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-5)

Week vs. 7 Philadelphia Eagles L 3-28

1 tackle

2024 Season Stats

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 touchdown

OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 2-5)

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles L 3-28

Saw no action

2024 Season Stats

N/A

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-2)

Week 7 vs. New York Jets 37-15

Injured reserve

2024 Stats

378 offensive snaps (81.3%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-2)

Week at 7 vs. New York Jets W 37-15

6 tackles (5 solo), two interceptions

2024 Stats

20 tackles (17 solo), .0.5 sack, two tackles for a loss two interceptions, 4 pass deflections

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 3-4)

Week 7 vs. Kansas Chiefs L 18-28

63 offensive snaps (100/%), 5 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

468 offensive snaps (100%), 36 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 4-3)

Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons W 34-14

Passing: 18-28, 207 yards, 2 TD

2024 Season Stats

League-leading 1,985 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, 68.5% (191-279).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

