Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 3-4)
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 17-15
1 sack
2024 Season Stats
18 tackles (7 solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 3-4)
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 17-15
Team-high 10 tackles (3 solo)
2024 Season Stats
55 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 5-2)
Week 7 at Tennessee Titans W 3
1 pass deflection
2024 Season Stats
27 tackles (20 solo), 3 tackle for a loss, 3 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-6)
Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals L 16-21
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
2 tackles
LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 2-4)
Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts L 10-16
4 tackles (2 solo)
2024 Season Stats
29 tackles (20 solo), 2 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-5)
Week vs. 7 Philadelphia Eagles L 3-28
1 tackle
2024 Season Stats
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 touchdown
OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 2-5)
Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles L 3-28
Saw no action
2024 Season Stats
N/A
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-2)
Week 7 vs. New York Jets 37-15
Injured reserve
2024 Stats
378 offensive snaps (81.3%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-2)
Week at 7 vs. New York Jets W 37-15
6 tackles (5 solo), two interceptions
2024 Stats
20 tackles (17 solo), .0.5 sack, two tackles for a loss two interceptions, 4 pass deflections
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 3-4)
Week 7 vs. Kansas Chiefs L 18-28
63 offensive snaps (100/%), 5 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
468 offensive snaps (100%), 36 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 4-3)
Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons W 34-14
Passing: 18-28, 207 yards, 2 TD
2024 Season Stats
League-leading 1,985 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, 68.5% (191-279).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)