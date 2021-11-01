Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8
Rasul Douglas kicked things off for the Mountaineers in the NFL on Thursday Night Football, with a team-leading nine solo tackles and the game-clinching interception in the endzone for the Green Bay Packers over the Arizona Cardinals.
Geno Smith picked up his first win as the starting quarterback since 2014 after throwing for 195 yards and three total touchdowns, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
David Long continues to lead the Tennessee Titans in total and solo tackles, tallying nine tackles, including six solo tackles and a pass deflections in the division win over the Indianapolis Colts.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)
vs. Jaguars W 31-7
20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.
Last Week: @ Saints
12-22 167 YDS 1 TD
SEASON STATS
65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 3-5)
vs. Titans L 34-31
Played 4 offensive snaps
Last Week vs. @49ers
24 offensive snaps, in a rotating role with Chris Reed at right guard, and three special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Glowinski has played 77.8% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-2)
BYE
Last Week vs. Eagles
three tackles, including two solo tackles
SEASON STATS
20 tackles, 12 solos, 1 tackle for a loss
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 6-2)
@ Colts W 34-31
A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.
Last Week vs. Chiefs
8 tackles, 6 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and two pass deflections.
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 60 tackles, including a team-leading 40 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and a pass deflection.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-3)
@ Jets L 34-31
Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps
Last Week @ Ravens
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 39 special teams snaps.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-5)
vs. Bengals W 34-31
Did not play due to a knee injury
Last Week @ Patriots
One target on 16 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 83 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this season.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-3)
vs. Patriots L 27-24
9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
44 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)
@ Vikings
Backup to Cooper Rush
Last Week Bye
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-4)
@ Chargers W 27-24
Played 5 special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Jets
Nine special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 4-3)
vs. Steelers L 15-10
13 special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Broncos
11 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 63 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-4)
@ Falcons W 19-13
1 solo tackle
Last Week @ Giants
4 tackles, 1 solo
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 83 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied six tackles (3 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-6)
@ Seattle
1 reception for 5 yards
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-1)
@ Cardinals W 24-21
A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.
Last Week vs. Washington
4 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection
SEASON STATS
14 solo tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in two games.
WR David Sills (Giants 2-5)
@ Chiefs Monday Night Football 8:15 pm EST on ESPN.
Last Week vs. Panthers
Made his NFL debut and was targeted once.
WR Kevin White (Saints 5-2)
vs. Buccaneers
1 reception for 38 yards
Last Week @ Seattle
2 targets
Practice Squads:
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)
Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
