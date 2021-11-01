Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Rasul Douglas kicked things off for the Mountaineers in the NFL on Thursday Night Football, with a team-leading nine solo tackles and the game-clinching interception in the endzone for the Green Bay Packers over the Arizona Cardinals.

Geno Smith picked up his first win as the starting quarterback since 2014 after throwing for 195 yards and three total touchdowns, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

David Long continues to lead the Tennessee Titans in total and solo tackles, tallying nine tackles, including six solo tackles and a pass deflections in the division win over the Indianapolis Colts.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)

vs. Jaguars W 31-7

20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

Last Week: @ Saints

12-22 167 YDS 1 TD

SEASON STATS

65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reaches over the goal line to rush for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 3-5)

vs. Titans L 34-31

Played 4 offensive snaps

Last Week vs. @49ers

24 offensive snaps, in a rotating role with Chris Reed at right guard, and three special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Glowinski has played 77.8% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-2)

BYE

Last Week vs. Eagles

three tackles, including two solo tackles

SEASON STATS

20 tackles, 12 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 6-2)

@ Colts W 34-31

A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.

Last Week vs. Chiefs

8 tackles, 6 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and two pass deflections.

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 60 tackles, including a team-leading 40 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and a pass deflection.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) and Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-3)

@ Jets L 34-31

Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps

Last Week @ Ravens

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 39 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-5)

vs. Bengals W 34-31

Did not play due to a knee injury

Last Week @ Patriots

One target on 16 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 83 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this season.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-3)

vs. Patriots L 27-24

9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss

Last Week BYE

SEASON STATS

44 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

@ Vikings

Backup to Cooper Rush

Last Week Bye

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-4)

@ Chargers W 27-24

Played 5 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Jets

Nine special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 4-3)

vs. Steelers L 15-10

13 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Broncos

11 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 63 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-4)

@ Falcons W 19-13

1 solo tackle

Last Week @ Giants

4 tackles, 1 solo

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 83 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied six tackles (3 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-6)

@ Seattle

1 reception for 5 yards

Last Week BYE

SEASON STATS

Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-1)

@ Cardinals W 24-21

A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.

Last Week vs. Washington

4 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection

SEASON STATS

14 solo tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in two games.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR David Sills (Giants 2-5)

@ Chiefs Monday Night Football 8:15 pm EST on ESPN.

Last Week vs. Panthers

Made his NFL debut and was targeted once.

WR Kevin White (Saints 5-2)

vs. Buccaneers

1 reception for 38 yards

Last Week @ Seattle

2 targets

Practice Squads:

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly