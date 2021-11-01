Skip to main content
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 8 of the NFL
    Author:

    Rasul Douglas kicked things off for the Mountaineers in the NFL on Thursday Night Football, with a team-leading nine solo tackles and the game-clinching interception in the endzone for the Green Bay Packers over the Arizona Cardinals.  

    Geno Smith picked up his first win as the starting quarterback since 2014 after throwing for 195 yards and three total touchdowns, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

    David Long continues to lead the Tennessee Titans in total and solo tackles, tallying nine tackles, including six solo tackles and a pass deflections in the division win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)

    vs. Jaguars W 31-7

    20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

    Last Week: @ Saints

    12-22 167 YDS 1 TD

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reaches over the goal line to rush for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reaches over the goal line to rush for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 3-5)

    vs. Titans L 34-31

    Played 4 offensive snaps

    Last Week vs. @49ers 

    24 offensive snaps, in a rotating role with Chris Reed at right guard, and three special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Glowinski has played 77.8% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-2)

    BYE

    Last Week vs. Eagles

    three tackles, including two solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    20 tackles, 12 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 6-2)

    @ Colts W 34-31

    A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.

    Last Week vs. Chiefs

    8 tackles, 6 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and two pass deflections.

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 60 tackles, including a team-leading 40 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and a pass deflection.

    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) and Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) and Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-3)

    @ Jets L 34-31

    Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Ravens

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 39 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-5)

    vs. Bengals W 34-31

    Did not play due to a knee injury

    Last Week @ Patriots

    One target on 16 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 83 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this season.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-3)

    vs. Patriots L 27-24

    9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    44 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

    @ Vikings

    Backup to Cooper Rush

    Read More

    Last Week Bye

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-4)

    @ Chargers W 27-24

    Played 5 special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Jets

    Nine special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 4-3)

    vs. Steelers L 15-10

    13 special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Broncos

    11 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 63 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-4)

    @ Falcons W 19-13

    1 solo tackle

    Last Week @ Giants

    4 tackles, 1 solo

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 83 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied six tackles (3 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-6)

    @ Seattle

    1 reception for 5 yards

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-1)

    @ Cardinals W 24-21

    A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.

    Last Week vs. Washington

    4 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection

    SEASON STATS

    14 solo tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in two games. 

    Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.

    WR David Sills (Giants 2-5)

    @ Chiefs Monday Night Football 8:15 pm EST on ESPN.

    Last Week vs. Panthers

    Made his NFL debut and was targeted once.

    WR Kevin White (Saints 5-2)

    vs. Buccaneers 

    1 reception for 38 yards

    Last Week @ Seattle

    2 targets

    Practice Squads:

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

