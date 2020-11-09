SI.com
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 9

Christopher Hall

Nine Mountaineers suited up over the weekend. Trevon Wesco and the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots on Monday at 8:15 on ESPN.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-2)

vs. Bills L 44-34

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 5-3)

BYE

Season Stats

27 tackles, (18 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a recent hamstring injury.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-6)

vs. Raiders L 31-26

5 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

White leads the team with 62 tackles, including 40 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-5)

vs. Packers L 34-17

21 offensive snaps and 3 on special teams

Season Stats

35 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams

WR Kevin White (49ers 4-5)

vs. Packers L 34-17

7 offensive snaps

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-3)

vs. Ravens L 24-10

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-8)

vs. Patriots Mon 8: 15 ESPN

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

vs. Chargers W 31-26

13 tackles, 10 solo

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 26 tackles (17 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.

David Long Jr (Titans 6-2)

vs. Bears W 24-17

1 tackle on special teams

Season Stats

8 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-6)

vs. Chiefs L 33-31

5 solo tackles

Season Stats

31 tackles (26 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-6)

vs. Chiefs L 33-31

Recorded his first NFL career tackle.

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in his first three games.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-5-1)

BYE

Quinton Spain was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals. 

Inactive

Will Grier (Panthers 3-5)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-5)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

Adam Pankey (Dolphins 5-3)

On practice squad:

Daryl Worley (Bills) - He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

