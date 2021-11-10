Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 9

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. highlights this week's group of Mountaineers in the NFL. Long had six tackles, including two solo tackles, an interception, and two pass deflections in the Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. He also continues to lead the team in tackles (66) and solo tackles (42).

New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco picked up his first reception of the season, hauling in two passes for 16 yards.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)

BYE

Last Week: vs. Jaguars

20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

SEASON STATS

65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-5)

vs. Jets W 45-30

Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Titans

Played 4 offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. played 75.1% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

@ Giants L 23-16

1 solo tackle

Last Week: BYE

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 7-2)

@ Rams W 28-16

6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.

Last Week @ Colts

A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)

@ Jets L 34-31

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps

Last Week @ Jets

Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-6)

vs. Colts L 45-30

Two receptions for 16 yards

Last Week vs. Bengals

Did not play due to a knee injury

SEASON STATS

Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 98 offensive snaps and 66 special teams snaps this season.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-3)

@ Eagles W 27-24

Eight tackles, four solo tackles

Last Week vs. Patriots

9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss

SEASON STATS

53 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 6-2)

vs. Broncos L 30-16

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

Last Week @ Vikings

Backup to Cooper Rush

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 5-4)

@ Panthers W 24-6

Did Not Play

Last Week vs. Chargers

Five special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start, playing 79 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-4)

@ Bengals L 41-16

15 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Steelers

13 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-5)

vs. Patriots L 24-6

1 solo tackle

Last Week @ Falcons

1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-6)

vs. Bills W 9-6

Seven offensive snaps

Last Week @ Seattle

1 reception for 5 yards

SEASON STATS

Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-2)

@ Chiefs L 13-7

4 tackles, 3 solo tackles

Last Week @ Cardinals

A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.

SEASON STATS

22 tackles, including 21 solo tackles, and three pass deflections an, interception and a forced fumble in four games.

WR Kevin White (Saints 5-3)

vs. Falcons L 27-25

Two tackles and one solo tackle

Last Week vs. Buccaneers

1 reception for 38 yards

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards and two tackles (1 solo) in three games.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

