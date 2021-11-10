Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 9

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week nine of the NFL
    Author:

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. highlights this week's group of Mountaineers in the NFL. Long had six tackles, including two solo tackles, an interception, and two pass deflections in the Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. He also continues to lead the team in tackles (66) and solo tackles (42).

    New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco picked up his first reception of the season, hauling in two passes for 16 yards. 

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)

    BYE

    Last Week: vs. Jaguars

    20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-5)

    vs. Jets W 45-30

    Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps

    Last Week vs. Titans

    Played 4 offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. played 75.1% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

    @ Giants L 23-16

    1 solo tackle

    Last Week: BYE

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 7-2)

    @ Rams W 28-16

    6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.

    Last Week @ Colts

    A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)

    @ Jets L 34-31

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Jets

    Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-6)

    vs. Colts L 45-30

    Two receptions for 16 yards

    Last Week vs. Bengals

    Did not play due to a knee injury

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 98 offensive snaps and 66 special teams snaps this season.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-3)

    @ Eagles W 27-24

    Eight tackles, four solo tackles

    Last Week vs. Patriots

    9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss

    SEASON STATS

    53 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

    Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 6-2)

    vs. Broncos L 30-16

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    Last Week @ Vikings

    Read More

    Backup to Cooper Rush

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 5-4)

    @ Panthers W 24-6

    Did Not Play

    Last Week vs. Chargers

    Five special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start, playing 79 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. 

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-4)

    @ Bengals L 41-16

    15 special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Steelers

    13 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-5)

    vs. Patriots L 24-6

    1 solo tackle

    Last Week @ Falcons 

    1 solo tackle

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-6)

    vs. Bills W 9-6

    Seven offensive snaps

    Last Week @ Seattle 

    1 reception for 5 yards 

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-2)

    @ Chiefs L 13-7

    4 tackles, 3 solo tackles

    Last Week @ Cardinals

    A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.

    SEASON STATS

    22 tackles, including 21 solo tackles, and three pass deflections an, interception and a forced fumble in four games. 

    WR Kevin White (Saints 5-3)

    vs. Falcons L 27-25

    Two tackles and one solo tackle

    Last Week vs. Buccaneers

    1 reception for 38 yards

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards and two tackles (1 solo) in three games. 

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

