Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 9
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. highlights this week's group of Mountaineers in the NFL. Long had six tackles, including two solo tackles, an interception, and two pass deflections in the Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Rams. He also continues to lead the team in tackles (66) and solo tackles (42).
New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco picked up his first reception of the season, hauling in two passes for 16 yards.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-5)
BYE
Last Week: vs. Jaguars
20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.
SEASON STATS
65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 4-5)
vs. Jets W 45-30
Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Titans
Played 4 offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. played 75.1% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)
@ Giants L 23-16
1 solo tackle
Last Week: BYE
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 7-2)
@ Rams W 28-16
6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.
Last Week @ Colts
A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-leading six solo tackles and a pass deflection.
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)
@ Jets L 34-31
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps
Last Week @ Jets
Played all 56 offensive snaps and 5 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-6)
vs. Colts L 45-30
Two receptions for 16 yards
Last Week vs. Bengals
Did not play due to a knee injury
SEASON STATS
Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 98 offensive snaps and 66 special teams snaps this season.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-3)
@ Eagles W 27-24
Eight tackles, four solo tackles
Last Week vs. Patriots
9 tackles, six solo tackles and 1 tackle for a loss
SEASON STATS
53 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 6-2)
vs. Broncos L 30-16
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
Last Week @ Vikings
Read More
Backup to Cooper Rush
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 5-4)
@ Panthers W 24-6
Did Not Play
Last Week vs. Chargers
Five special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made six appearances on the season, with one start, playing 79 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-4)
@ Bengals L 41-16
15 special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Steelers
13 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in five games and has recorded two tackles on the year.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-5)
vs. Patriots L 24-6
1 solo tackle
Last Week @ Falcons
1 solo tackle
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-6)
vs. Bills W 9-6
Seven offensive snaps
Last Week @ Seattle
1 reception for 5 yards
SEASON STATS
Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 7-2)
@ Chiefs L 13-7
4 tackles, 3 solo tackles
Last Week @ Cardinals
A team-leading nine solo tackles, two pass deflections and the game-clinching interception.
SEASON STATS
22 tackles, including 21 solo tackles, and three pass deflections an, interception and a forced fumble in four games.
WR Kevin White (Saints 5-3)
vs. Falcons L 27-25
Two tackles and one solo tackle
Last Week vs. Buccaneers
1 reception for 38 yards
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards and two tackles (1 solo) in three games.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)
Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly