Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Eleven Mountaineers were active in week eight of the NFL. After being released by the Buffalo Bills, Quinton Spain was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, Daryl Worley was released by the Dallas Cowboys and David Long Jr was activated from the practice squad.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-1)

vs. 49ers L 37-27

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 5-3)

vs. Bengals W 37-34

3 solo tackles

Season Stats

27 tackles, (18 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a recent hamstring injury.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-5)

vs. Broncos L 31-30

5 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

White leads the team with 57 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2 pass deflections

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-4)

vs. Seahawks L 37-27

3 offensive snaps and 4 on special teams

Season Stats

All 12 of McKivitz's offensive snaps came in the first two games of the season.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-2)

vs. Lions W 41-21

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-8)

vs. Chiefs L 35-9

9 snaps on offense and 6 on special teams

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 4-3)

vs. Browns W 16-6

5 tackles, 4 solo

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 23 tackles (7 solo), 2 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for a loss on the season.

David Long Jr (Titans 5-2)

vs. Bengals L 31-20

14 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-5)

vs. Falcons L 25-17

11 snaps on special teams

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 4-3)

vs. Rams W 28-17

2 offensive snaps at guard

Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-5-1)

vs. Titans W 31-20

Quinton Spain was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals last week after being released by the Buffalo Bills the week prior and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard.

Inactive

Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-5) - placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Season Stats

26 tackles (21 solo), 6 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

David Long Jr (Titans 5-2)

Season Stats

7 tackles (4 solo), 1 forced fumble

Will Grier (Panthers 3-5)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-5)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserved but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

CB Daryl Worley - released by the Cowboys last week

Season Stats

In 5 games: 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 pass deflection

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

