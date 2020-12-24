Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Mountaineers in the Pros: Former WVU Star Placed on Season-Ending IR

A tough way to end the season for this former Mountaineer.
Former West Virginia safety Kyzir White was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Chargers.

White injured his hamstring and with just two weeks left in the season, the team felt that he would not be able to return and will give him a head start on getting back to full strength.

In eleven games this season, White totaled 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits and three pass deflections. White had a great three week stretch where he posted double digit tackles in each game, including a season-high 15 tackles vs the New Orleans Saints. 

White has seen his role increase each year since entering the league and has developed into a quality starting linebacker for the Chargers. It will be extremely important for him to get fully healthy heading into next season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. It would appear that the Chargers would like to bring him back beyond the 2021 season but his health and level of productivity this upcoming season will play a major factor into his future with the organization. 

