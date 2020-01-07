The NFL regular season has just wrapped up, however, five former Mountaineers will be shifting their focus on the next challenge, the playoffs. Other players will be packing up and going home to prepare for next year. So, let's dive in and see just how those former Mountaineers performed throughout the course of the 2019-2020 NFL regular season.

Nick Kwiatkoski

Chicago Bears (NFL)

LB | 6-2 | 243

Bethel Park, Pa.

Important Stats: 16 games - AV 6 - 3 sacks - 50 tackles - 1 FF

Best Game: Week 10 vs Lions (20-13 W) - 9 tkl's/1 FL/1 sack/1 PD

It was Kwiat the year for former Mountaineer, Nick Kwiatkoski. He played in every game and earned the respect of several reputable stars throughout the league, such as Aaron Rodgers. Kwiatkoski started in eight games but finished the season starting in the final seven games for the Bears. He will become a free-agent this off-season and has played himself into an opportunity to earn a vast amount of cash. Hard work has paid off for the former fourth-round pick.

Next game: Eliminated

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Important Stats: 14 games - AV 2 - 13 rec. / 77 yards - 2 TD - 6 carries / 13 47 yards - 13.6 yards per return

Best Game: Week 15 vs Rams (44-21 W) - 1 rec./59 yards/1 TD

Tavon Austin showed a tremendous amount of promise this season for the Cowboys but did not get a ton of targets. Austin showed that he is still one of the most dynamic players in the league and when given an opportunity, something good can and will happen. He will be a free-agent this off-season.

Next game: Eliminated

Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

LB/DE | 6-3 | 250

Atlanta, Ga.

Important Stats: 13 games - AV 5 - 8.5 sacks - 22 tackles - 1 FF

Best Game: Week 8 vs 49ers (13-51 L) - 2 sacks/5 tackles/3 FL

Bruce Irvin did not play in the first three games due to an injury, but came back and dominated the game. He was one of the only positives in Carolina this season and while the Panthers looked like a nightmare, Irvin shined. He proved his value during his 2019 NFL campaign and is up for a new contract this off-season.

Next game: Eliminated

Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 310

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Important Stats: 16 games - AV 8 - 1 FR

Best Game: Week 11 vs Jacksonville (33-13 W) - Played every snap/1 FR

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts this season. Glowinski asserted himself as one of the best young offensive linemen in the league this season.

Next game: Eliminated

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)

TE | 6-3 | 267

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Important Stats: 16 games - 2 rec./47 yards - 1 rush/2 yards

Best Game: Week 16 vs Pittsburgh (16-10 W) - 1 rec./32 yards

Trevon Wesco saw most of his action on special teams during the 2019 NFL season, however, he did see some targets at tight end. Wesco played in every game for the Jets and showed a ton of potential.

Next game: Eliminated

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Important Stats: 16 games - AV 7 - 1 FR

Best Game: Week 9 vs Redskins (24-9 W) - Played every snap/1 FR

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills this season. Spain was one of the Bills best offensive lineman this year and played a pivotal role in the Bills terrific season.

Next game: 1/4 @ Houston 4:35 p.m.

Will Grier

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

QB | 6-1 | 220

Charlotte, N.C.

Important Stats: 2 games - AV 1 - 53.8% - 228 yards - 4 INT's

Best Game: Week 16 vs Colts (6-38 L) 27/44 61%/224 yards/3INT

Yes, if one was a novice and just looked at the box score, Grier's two starts look horrifying, but the jury is still out for Grier. The Panthers gave up when they lost several games in a row and also gave up on their young quarterback. Grier showed flashes at times, but really had no help around him. His line didn't block for him, his receivers were either hurt or didn't get open and the offense went through McCaffrey. So, this year for Grier was a complete scratch and for once, the numbers do lie.

Next game: Eliminated

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Important Stats: 16 games - AV 3 - 11 PD's - 24 tackles

Best Game: Week 17 vs Giants (34-17 W) 3 tackles/1 QB Hit/3 PD's

Rasul Douglas played in every single game for the Eagles this season. He struggled to earn playing time throughout the course of the year, but managed to get the most important snaps down the stretch. He showed off his experience and helped the Eagles clinch a playoff spot in week 17.

Next game: 1/5 vs Seahawks 4:40 p.m.

Wendell Smallwood

Washington Redskins (NFL)

RB | 5-10 | 208

Wilmington, Del.

Important Stats: 15 games - 1 AV - 22 carries/81 yards (3.7 avg.)

Best Game: Week 7 vs 49ers (0-9 L) 5 carries/23 yards - 1 rec./18 yards

Wendell Smallwood did not get a ton of touches this season, but he made the most out of every opportunity given to him. Smallwood proved that he can catch balls out of the backfield during the 2019 season. He will become a free-agent this off-season.

Next game: Eliminated

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

Macungie, Pa.

Important Stats: 16 games - AV 4 - 1 INT - 25 Tackles - 2 PD's

Best Game: Week 1 vs Colts (30-24 W) 8 tackles/1 FL

Kyzir White did not earn consistent playing time this season but showed promise in every play that he was apart of. White played in every game for the Chargers and proved that he still deserves to be feared when receivers are on his side of the field.

Next game: Eliminated

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active all year for the Seahawks, but did not see any game action.

Next game: 1/5 @ Philadelphia 4:40 p.m.

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

Important Stats: 14 games - AV 1 - 8 tackles/2 FL - 1 PD

Best Game: Week 10 vs Chiefs (35-32 W) 5 tackles/1 FF

David Long did not see a ton of playing time for the Chargers this season but did play in 14 of their 16 games. He saw most of his playing time on special teams.

Next game: 1/4 @ New England 8:15 p.m.

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

CB | 6-1 | 215

Philadelphia, Pa.

Important Stats: 15 games - AV 5 - 1 INT - 55 tackles - 7 PD's - 1 FR

Best Game: Week 9 vs Lions (31-24 W) 1 INT/3 Tackles

Daryl Worley played in all but one game for the Raiders this season. He showed a ton of experience in the secondary and helped the Raiders all year long. He will be a free-agent this off-season.

Next game: Eliminated

David Sills V

New York Giants (NFL)

WR | 6-3 | 211

Wilmington, Del.

David Sills V spent the majority of his rookie season bouncing between practice squads, but he did get the call up for the final two weeks of the 2019 season. However, he was listed as inactive for both of those games.

Next game: Eliminated

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

LB | 6-0 | 244

Cleveland, Ohio

Important Stats: 10 games - AV 2 - 1 sack - 20 tackles

Best Game: Week 6 vs Saints - 4 tackles/1 FL/1 Sack/1 PD

Najee Goode looked solid in the 10 games that he played for Jacksonville. He was sidelined at the start of week 12 and finished the season placed on the IR.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 313

Hamilton, Ohio

Important Stats: 2 games - Started 1

Best Game: Week 17 - Played 8 snaps and started

Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins off of waivers this year. He saw action in just 2 games and did not get much playing time in both games.

Next game: Eliminated

Gary Jennings

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

WR | 6-1 | 216

Stafford, Va.

Important Stats: 1 Game

Best Game: Week 11 - 9 Plays

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve on November 20th. He did not see much playing time this season and spent the majority of the year on practice squads.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 310

Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. He did not see the field at all this season due to his injury.

Next game: Injury List

Shelton Gibson

Cleveland Browns (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson did not see the field once this season but was just called up to the Eagles active roster for the playoffs.

Next game: Sun 1/5 vs Seahawks 4:40 p.m.

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Important Stats: 9 games - AV 3 - 1 INT

Best Game: Week 10 vs Chargers (26-24 W) - 4 Tackles/1FL/1 INT/ 1 PD

Karl Joseph showed a ton of potential early into the season but was moved to the IR following an injury on November 9th. Along with his teammate, Worley, Joseph will become a free-agent this off-season.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter (https://twitter.com/HALK_35) for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros and all things Sports