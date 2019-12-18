Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 15

'Eer of the Week: Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin earns 'Eer of the Week honors following his big reception versus his former team, the Rams. Austin went streaking for a 59 yard TD catch on Sunday and also had 2 carries for 3 yards in the Cowboys victory over Los Angeles.

Next game: 12/22 @ Eagles

'Eers who played or were active:

Nick Kwiatkoski

Chicago Bears (NFL)

LB | 6-2 | 243

Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski recorded five tackles and a sack on Sunday. Kwiatkoski also broke up a pass during the Bears 21-13 loss to Green Bay.

Next game: 12/22 vs Kansas City

Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

LB/DE | 6-3 | 250

Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin swarmed his former QB, Russell Wilson on Sunday. Irvin finished the game with four tackles, a sack and three QB hits. The Panthers would go on to lose the game, 30-24 to the Seahawks.

Next game: 12/22 @ Colts

Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 310

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Monday night. The Colts ended up losing the game to New Orleans, 34-7.

Next game: 12/22 vs Carolina

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)

TE | 6-3 | 267

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 42-21 loss to Baltimore on Thursday night.

Next game: 12/22 vs Pittsburgh

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Sunday. The Bills would go on to defeat the Steelers, 17-10.

Next game: 12/21 @ New England

Will Grier

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

QB | 6-1 | 220

Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active but did not see any playing time on Sunday against the Seahawks. It's expected that Will Grier will get his first official NFL start this week against the Colts.

Next game: 12/22 @ Colts

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any stats during the Eagles 37-27 victory over the Redskins. Douglas played in just 16 defensive snaps (30%) and saw the majority of his playing time at special teams (83%).

Next game: 12/22 vs Dallas

Wendell Smallwood

Washington Redskins (NFL)

RB | 5-10 | 208

Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood saw action only on special teams on Sunday.

Next game: 12/22 vs New York

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White recorded one tackle during the Chargers 29 point loss to the Vikings.

Next game: 12/22 vs Oakland

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.

Next game: 12/22 vs Arizona

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long saw action only at special teams (64%) on Sunday.

Next game: 12/22 vs New Orleans

'Eers that did not play:

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

CB | 6-1 | 215

Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley did not play during the week 15 contest between the Raiders and Chargers. Worley hurt his neck and is questionable for week 16.

Next game: 12/22 @ Chargers (Questionable)

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

LB | 6-0 | 244

Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 313

Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

WR | 6-1 | 216

Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 310

Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V

New York Giants (NFL)

WR | 6-3 | 211

Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was signed off the practice squad today and will play in his first NFL game this week.

Next game: 12/22 at Redskins

Shelton Gibson

Cleveland Browns (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

