Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 15

Anthony G. Halkias

'Eer of the Week: Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin earns 'Eer of the Week honors following his big reception versus his former team, the Rams.  Austin went streaking for a 59 yard TD catch on Sunday and also had 2 carries for 3 yards in the Cowboys victory over Los Angeles.  

Next game: 12/22 @ Eagles

'Eers who played or were active:

Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski recorded five tackles and a sack on Sunday.  Kwiatkoski also broke up a pass during the Bears 21-13 loss to Green Bay.  

Next game: 12/22 vs Kansas City

Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin swarmed his former QB, Russell Wilson on Sunday.  Irvin finished the game with four tackles, a sack and three QB hits.  The Panthers would go on to lose the game, 30-24 to the Seahawks.    

Next game: 12/22 @ Colts

Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Monday night. The Colts ended up losing the game to New Orleans, 34-7.

Next game: 12/22 vs Carolina

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 42-21 loss to Baltimore on Thursday night.  

Next game: 12/22 vs Pittsburgh

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Sunday.  The Bills would go on to defeat the Steelers, 17-10.  

Next game: 12/21 @ New England

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active but did not see any playing time on Sunday against the Seahawks.  It's expected that Will Grier will get his first official NFL start this week against the Colts.  

Next game: 12/22 @ Colts

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any stats during the Eagles 37-27 victory over the Redskins.  Douglas played in just 16 defensive snaps (30%) and saw the majority of his playing time at special teams (83%).  

Next game: 12/22 vs Dallas

Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood saw action only on special teams on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/22 vs New York

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) 

Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White recorded one tackle during the Chargers 29 point loss to the Vikings.  

Next game: 12/22 vs Oakland

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/22 vs Arizona

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long saw action only at special teams (64%) on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/22 vs New Orleans

'Eers that did not play:

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley did not play during the week 15 contest between the Raiders and Chargers. Worley hurt his neck and is questionable for week 16.

Next game: 12/22 @ Chargers (Questionable)

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.  

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was signed off the practice squad today and will play in his first NFL game this week.

Next game: 12/22 at Redskins

Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter (https://twitter.com/HALK_35) for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros 

Mountaineers in the Pros

