Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 16
'Eer of the Week: Nick Kwiatkoski
Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.
Nick Kwiatkoski earns his 3rd 'Eer of the Week award following his 11 tackle performance on Sunday night. The Bears got blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday night but Kwiatkoski still was all over the field. He is proving that he deserves to be a starter in this league.
Next game: 12/29 @ Vikings
'Eers who played or were active:
Tavon Austin
Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
WR | 5-8 | 179
Baltimore, Md.
Tavon Austin was targeted 2 times during the Cowboys crucial loss to the Eagles. Austin finished the game with one reception for five yards.
Next game: 12/29 vs Redskins
Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.
Bruce Irvin recorded 3 tackles, 1 for a loss and a QB hit during the Panthers 38-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Next game: 12/29 vs Saints
Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts ended up winning the game, 38-6.
Next game: 12/29 @ Jacksonvile
Trevon Wesco
New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Trevon Wesco recorded his first reception of the season and took it for 32 yards down the field. The catch came on a critical second half drive that helped the Jets defeat Pittsburgh, 16-10.
Next game: 12/29 @ Bills
Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.
Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Saturday. The Bills would lose to the Patriots, 24-17.
Next game: 12/29 vs Jets
Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.
Will Grier got his inaugural start of the season this Sunday. In his debut, Grier went 27/44, completing 61% of his throws and threw for 224 yards while also serving up 3 interceptions. On paper, these stats don't look enticing, but it's important to note that the Panthers are a weak team this year and Grier had very little help surrounding. He also lost his best wide out, DJ Moore, very early in the first quarter. Grier will remain the starter for the final week of NFL action.
Next game: 12/29 vs Saints
Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.
Rasul Douglas recorded 3 tackles in the Eagles 17-9 victory over the Cowboys.
Next game: 12/29 @ Giants
Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.
Wendell Smallwood saw action only on special teams on Sunday.
Next game: 12/29 @ Dallas
Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)
Macungie, Pa.
Kyzir White recorded 6 tackles during the Chargers 7 point loss to the Raiders.
Next game: 12/29 @ Kansas City
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.
Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.
Next game: 12/29 vs 49ers
David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio
David Long saw action on just 4 defensive snaps. He also played in 19 special team plays.
Next game: 12/29 vs Houston
Daryl Worley
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.
Daryl Worley played against the Chargers even though he was listed as questionable during the start of the week. He ended up with 5 tackles during the Raiders 24-17 victory.
Next game: 12/29 @ Denver
'Eers that did not play:
David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.
David Sills V was listed as inactive and did not play in week 16.
Next game: 12/29 vs Eagles
Najee Goode
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio
Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.
Next game: IR
Adam Pankey
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio
Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Next game: Practice Squad
Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.
Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.
Next game: IR
Yodny Cajuste
New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.
Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.
Next game: Injury List
Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio
Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.
Next game: Practice squad
Karl Joseph
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
S | 5-10 | 200
Orlando, Fla.
Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.
Next game: IR
