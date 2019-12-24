Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 16

'Eer of the Week: Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Kwiatkoski

Chicago Bears (NFL)

LB | 6-2 | 243

Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski earns his 3rd 'Eer of the Week award following his 11 tackle performance on Sunday night. The Bears got blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday night but Kwiatkoski still was all over the field. He is proving that he deserves to be a starter in this league.

Next game: 12/29 @ Vikings

'Eers who played or were active:

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin was targeted 2 times during the Cowboys crucial loss to the Eagles. Austin finished the game with one reception for five yards.

Next game: 12/29 vs Redskins

Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

LB/DE | 6-3 | 250

Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin recorded 3 tackles, 1 for a loss and a QB hit during the Panthers 38-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Next game: 12/29 vs Saints

Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 310

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts ended up winning the game, 38-6.

Next game: 12/29 @ Jacksonvile

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)

TE | 6-3 | 267

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco recorded his first reception of the season and took it for 32 yards down the field. The catch came on a critical second half drive that helped the Jets defeat Pittsburgh, 16-10.

Next game: 12/29 @ Bills

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Saturday. The Bills would lose to the Patriots, 24-17.

Next game: 12/29 vs Jets

Will Grier

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

QB | 6-1 | 220

Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier got his inaugural start of the season this Sunday. In his debut, Grier went 27/44, completing 61% of his throws and threw for 224 yards while also serving up 3 interceptions. On paper, these stats don't look enticing, but it's important to note that the Panthers are a weak team this year and Grier had very little help surrounding. He also lost his best wide out, DJ Moore, very early in the first quarter. Grier will remain the starter for the final week of NFL action.

Next game: 12/29 vs Saints

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas recorded 3 tackles in the Eagles 17-9 victory over the Cowboys.

Next game: 12/29 @ Giants

Wendell Smallwood

Washington Redskins (NFL)

RB | 5-10 | 208

Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood saw action only on special teams on Sunday.

Next game: 12/29 @ Dallas

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White recorded 6 tackles during the Chargers 7 point loss to the Raiders.

Next game: 12/29 @ Kansas City

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.

Next game: 12/29 vs 49ers

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long saw action on just 4 defensive snaps. He also played in 19 special team plays.

Next game: 12/29 vs Houston

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

CB | 6-1 | 215

Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley played against the Chargers even though he was listed as questionable during the start of the week. He ended up with 5 tackles during the Raiders 24-17 victory.

Next game: 12/29 @ Denver

'Eers that did not play:

David Sills V

New York Giants (NFL)

WR | 6-3 | 211

Wilmington, Del.

David Sills V was listed as inactive and did not play in week 16.

Next game: 12/29 vs Eagles

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

LB | 6-0 | 244

Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 313

Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

WR | 6-1 | 216

Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 310

Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

Shelton Gibson

Cleveland Browns (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

