Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 17

Anthony G. Halkias

'Eer of the Year: Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski capped off his 2019 campaign with another huge game, earning him this year's, 'Eer of the Year award. Kwiatkoski recorded a safety and eight tackles (2 FL) during the Bears 21-19 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Next game: Eliminated 

'Eers who played or were active:

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin was targeted twice during the Cowboys 47-16 victory over the Redskins on Sunday. Austin caught just one of those targets earning one yard. He also returned three punts for just six yards.  

Next game: Eliminated

Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin recorded just one tackle during the Panthers 42-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday.  

Next game: Eliminated

Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts ended up beating the Jaguars, 38-20.

Next game: Eliminated

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco was targeted one time in the Jets 13-6 victory over the Bills.  

Next game: Eliminated

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Saturday. The Bills lost to the Jets, 6-13.  

Next game: 1/4 @ Houston 4:35 p.m. 

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier got his 2nd start of the season in nightmare fashion. Grier went 1/8 (12.5%) for just four yards. He was also intercepted one time before leaving the game with a foot injury. These numbers are irrelevant being that the Panthers have 110% given up on the year and didn't help the former Mountaineer at all.  It's sad to see a team give up as they did, but Grier should be getting another chance next season.  

Next game: Eliminated

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas recorded four tackles and a QB hit during the Eagles 34-17 victory over the Giants.  Douglas also had three big-time pass deflections in the playoff-clinching triumph.  

Next game: 1/5 vs Seahawks 4:40 p.m.

Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood recorded three carries for just five yards on Sunday. He also returned a kick for 14 yards.  

Next game: Eliminated

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White recorded one tackle during the Chargers 31-21 loss to Kansas City.  

Next game: Eliminated

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.

Next game: 1/5 @ Philadelphia 4:40 p.m. 

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long recorded one tackle and one pass deflection on Sunday.  

Next game: 1/4 @ New England 8:15 p.m.

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley recorded two tackles during the Raiders 16-15 loss to Denver.  

Next game: Eliminated

'Eers that did not play:

David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.

David Sills V was listed as inactive and did not play in week 17.

Next game: Eliminated 

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter (https://twitter.com/HALK_35) for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros and all things Sports

Mountaineers in the Pros

