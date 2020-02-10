Mountaineers in the XFL - Week 1

This past weekend was the inaugural opening for the new XFL. Their goal is to make football an all year round sport since they know how much people love to watch it. With rule changes, the way the reporters have access on the sideline, and much more, the XFL is doing whatever it takes to stand out from the NFL and earn the viewership of football fans all over the world.

In Week 1, multiple former Mountaineers were seen on the field for some XFL teams. Now, the XFL is still getting started and doesn't have much information to go off of, but this is what went down this weekend.

DC Defenders 31-19 win over the Seattle Dragons

Kenny Bigelow (Defensive Tackle)

Bigelow played a decent amount of snaps but did not record any stats. He was used to rush the passer to get a hand on the opposing quarterback to force bad throws. Although he didn't record any stats, he was able to change the game but providing pressure and collapsing the opposing offensive line.

St. Louis Battlehawks 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades

Kenny Robinson (Safety)

Robinson had three tackles in the win for the Battlehawks. St. Louis looked as if they were primarily using him for his coverage skills more than his tackling abilities as he stayed back in coverage most of the game.

Terrence Garvin (Linebacker) - EER OF THE WEEK

Garvin had the best stat line out of the former Mountaineers this week as he recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Garvin seemed to be an intricate part of the Battlehawks defensive scheme.

Will Clarke (Defensive End)

Clarke did not record any stats for this game.

New York Guardians 23-3 over the Tampa Bay Vipers

Dravon Askew-Henry (Safety)

Askew-Henry had two tackles and one pass deflection in the win for the Guardians. Just like at West Virginia, he will be used as a defensive hybrid as they will use him in coverage and as run support when needed.

Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3 loss to the New York Guardians

Marquis Lucas (Offensive Line)

Lucas did not record any stats for this game.

Be sure to tune in next weekend and support the Mountaineers in the XFL!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_