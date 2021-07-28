Sports Illustrated home
NBA TV Mock Draft Projection for WVU G Miles McBride

The former Mountaineer guard is projected to go in the first round.
The 2021 NBA Draft is just one day away which means we are just one day away from finding out where former West Virginia guard Miles McBride will begin his professional career. 

Some mock drafts have McBride going as high as No. 19 overall to the New York Knicks while some have him falling well into the 2nd round. That said, the consensus seems to be that he will go somewhere between picks 26-30. In NBA TV's latest mock draft, McBride is projected to go No. 30 to the Utah Jazz.

During his sophomore season at WVU, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists and was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

The draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday and can be seen on ABC/ESPN or the WATCHESPN app.

