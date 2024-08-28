Nester Signs with the Steelers Practice Squad
Wednesday afternoon, former West Virginia University offensive lineman Doug Nester signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, joining fellow Mountaineers Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier.
Nester signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was part of the organization’s final cut on Tuesday.
Last season, Nester helped pave the way for one of the top rushing attacks in the country, leading power five conferences in rushing with 2,976 rushing yards, ranked 11th nationally with 32 rushing touchdowns and second overall for fewest sacks allowed with 10.
The Kenova, West Virginia, native spent the past three seasons at WVU. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in his first season with the Mountaineers and a two-time Big 12 All-Academic selection.
Prior to West Virginia, Nester spent two seasons at Virginia Tech, and following his freshman season, he was a PFF College All-Freshman Honorable Mention selection.
Doug Nester WVU Notables
- Saw action in 57 career games, including 52 starts
- Played in East-West Shrine Game
- Hula Bowl participant
- Saw action on 660 offensive snaps
- Did not allow a sack for the season
- Finished with 30 knockdowns and had 30 great blocks
- Offensive line ranked No. 2 among Power 5 schools for fewest sacks allowed (10)
