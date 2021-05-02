West Virginia University home
OFFICIAL: Chase Behrndt Signs with Steelers as Undrafted Free Agent

Chase Behrndt has found a home in the NFL!
Moments ago, former West Virginia offensive lineman Chase Behrndt signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, per Michael Schottey.

Behrndt appeared in 33 career games at WVU, making 22 starts. He played all over the offensive line which will give him the ability to move around for the Steelers if need be. Following the 2020 season, Behrndt earned All-Big 12 Conference Fourth Team honors by Phil Steele, and All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention (Coaches).

Behrndt was named WVU's offensive lineman of the week in the team's wins over Kansas and Baylor but arguably had his best game against TCU in which the coaching staff graded him with seven "great blocks". The one area Behrndt really takes pride in is his pass protection. This season he played 676 offensive snaps and did not allow a single sack all season long.

