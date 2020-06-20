MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: Colton McKivitz Signs with 49ers

Christopher Hall

The San Francisco 49ers signed West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz Friday evening to his rookie deal, although no details have been released at this time. The 49ers selected McKivitz 153rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

McKivitz, who was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 after starting all 12 games at left tackle in 2019 is expected to compete with Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton at right guard. 

