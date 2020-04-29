OFFICIAL: Daryl Worley Agrees to Terms with Dallas Cowboys

Moments ago, the Dallas Cowboys officially announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Daryl Worley. Last night, Worley posted on his Twitter and Instagram page that he would be agreeing to a deal with Dallas.

The former West Virginia star spent the past two seasons of his career as a starter for the Oakland Raiders and emerged as a dependable corner for the silver and black. In 2019, Worley finished the season with 58 tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception.

The details of the contract have not been finalized, but the two sides have agreed that he will be a member of Jerry Jones's Dallas Cowboys. This past weekend, the Cowboys selected Alabama corner Trevon Diggs and have a stable of veterans that include Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and Maurice Canady. So with that being said, the Cowboys may be open to the idea of moving him Worley over to safety due to the lack of depth at the position.

For his career, Worley has totaled 243 tackles, 34 pass breakups, and five interceptions in 56 games (49 starts).

Do you like the Cowboys signing of Daryl Worley? Do you think he will make for a good fit in the Dallas defense? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section and discuss below!

