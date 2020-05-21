MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has officially re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal.

Looking at all of the scenarios, this is probably the best situation for Smith. He has the opportunity to backup Russell Wilson and if an injury were to occur, he could step right in as the team's interim starter and prove to the rest of the league that he is capable of being a starter.

Seattle also has a fairly loaded roster, so should Smith have to come in to lead the offense, he would have plenty of talent to help him out. Although Smith may just be a career backup, it seems like Pete Carroll and the Seahawks front office have put their trust in him to bring him back for the 2020 season.

For his career, Smith has completed 523 of 906 passes for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, completing passes at a 57.7% clip.

What do you think about Geno Smith signing with the Seahawks? Is it the right fit for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

Another future Mountaineer receives invite to Tiki Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Garrett Greene Throwing to Sam James, Bryce Wheaton

The young West Virginia gunslinger finding ways to get his work in

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

These spots will help define the Mountaineer offense in the new season

Daniel Woods

by

Hoosier1982

Will Hakeem Bailey Make the Chiefs' 53-Man Roster?

Former WVU cornerback Hakeem Bailey went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but could he find a home in Kansas City?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Hoosier1982

Jeremy Darlow's Relationship with WVU is Larger Than Football

Brand consultant Jeremy Darlow joins The Schuyler Callihan Show

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

2021 Safety Jordan Lovett Announces Commitment

One of the nation's best safeties has made his decision

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Focused on Winning Remote Period

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is "focused on winning this time right now"

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Ranked Near the Bottom of the Big 12 According to CBS Sports

CBS Sports ranks Neal Brown eighth among Big 12 coaches

Christopher Hall

WATCH: WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Highlights & Analysis

An in-depth look at what the Mountaineers are getting in their latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: 2021 Tight End Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan