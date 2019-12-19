OFFICIAL: Will Grier to Make First Career NFL Start

Today, the Carolina Panthers have made it official - Will Grier will make his first career start this Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former West Virginia star quarterback lost out on the backup job to undrafted free agent Kyle Allen, who has been the team's starter for the majority of the season. The team has struggled losing six consecutive games and seven of their last eight. Now, they turn to the rookie to try and finish off the season on a strong note.

"It feels awesome. Obviously very excited and just ready to go," Grier said about making his first career start. He was also asked by a member of the media if he felt more pressure playing in Carolina than another organization. "Not necessarily. I could see where that would be valid, but with me it's just about playing football. It's the same game that I've loved forever so that's just what I focus on," he responded.

