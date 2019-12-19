MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: Will Grier to Make First Career NFL Start

Schuyler Callihan

Today, the Carolina Panthers have made it official - Will Grier will make his first career start this Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former West Virginia star quarterback lost out on the backup job to undrafted free agent Kyle Allen, who has been the team's starter for the majority of the season. The team has struggled losing six consecutive games and seven of their last eight. Now, they turn to the rookie to try and finish off the season on a strong note. 

"It feels awesome. Obviously very excited and just ready to go," Grier said about making his first career start. He was also asked by a member of the media if he felt more pressure playing in Carolina than another organization. "Not necessarily. I could see where that would be valid, but with me it's just about playing football. It's the same game that I've loved forever so that's just what I focus on," he responded. 

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Huggins is a Candidate for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

John Pentol

Bob Huggins was announced as a candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

2020 WVU Signing Day Notebook.

Jonathan Martin

Thoughts, observations and cleaning out a crowded early signing period notebook.

LIVE National Signing Day Show with Recruit Interviews

Schuyler Callihan

Stay tuned for our national signing day special with Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon

OFFICIAL: DL Quay Mays Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Quay Mays

OFFICIAL: WR Sam Brown Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sam Brown

OFFICIAL: WR Devell Washington Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Devell Washington

OFFICIAL: CB Jairo Faverus Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about Jairo Faverus

OFFICIAL: OL Tairiq Stewart Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Tairiq Stewart

OFFICIAL: DE Sean Martin Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sean Martin

OFFICIAL: LB Lanell Carr Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Lanell Carr