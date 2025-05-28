Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton Arrested in West Virginia
Some shocking news came out this week as Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a DUI charge earlier this month (May 17th) in Marion County, according to court records. A bond was set and posted at $1,500.
The Fairmont, West Virginia, native stole the show at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, becoming the first American woman to win all-around gold in gymnastics.
Just weeks before the event, Retton suffered a knee injury that required an operation. Somehow, she worked her way back in time to not only compete but put on a brilliant performance - one that is still one of the top moments in Olympic history.
In October of 2023, Retton battled a serious case of pneumonia, which hospitalized her. Fans helped quickly raise money for her medical expenses, with the amount growing to a stunning $459,234. After recovering from the health scare, she told Hoda Kotb of the Today show, “I am so grateful to be here – I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."
