On Top of the World! Joe Mazzulla is an NBA Champion
Monday night, the Boston Celtics claimed the NBA championship with a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks, winning the Finals in five games.
Mazzulla becomes just the second West Virginia University alum to have won a professional sports championship as a coach, joining Joe Stydahar, who did it in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 1951.
In just two years as a head coach in the NBA, Mazzulla has compiled a record of 121-43, winning 73.8% of his games. After the organization removed the interim tag and awarded him the full-time job, many doubted his ability to coach his team at a high level in the playoffs. He's gained the respect of so many around the league and really, the world over the last year and some change. Even LeBron James recently called him a f****** genius.
In addition to collecting his first ring, Mazzulla also etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since Bill Russell did it in 1969, also at the age of 35.
With the team the Boston Celtics have assembled, there's a good chance this will be just the first of many rings for the former Mountaineer.
