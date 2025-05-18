Orioles Reliever Kade Strowd Debuts Against the Nationals
Baltimore Orioles reliever Kade Strowd made his Major League Baseball debut Sunday afternoon.
The former West Virginia University starting pitcher took the mound in the ninth with the Orioles trailing by four runs. He registered the first out of the inning with a pop fly to right field but gave up a double to shortstop CJ Abraham and three-year veteran James Wood followed with an RBI single before Strowd registered the final two outs of the inning, including recording his first Major League strikeout to end the top half of the frame.
Strowd was called up to the Orioles on April 28.
Strowd was a 12th-round pick by the Orioles in 2019. He tossed 188.2 innings and owned a 5.15 ERA in six minor league seasons with a 15-9 record, 244 strikeouts.
He started the year in Triple-A Norfolk. He was 1-1 on the season with 18 strikeouts in 10.0 innings across eight appearances.
The Fort Worth (TX) native began his professional career in Maryland with the Aberdeen IronBirds where he spent three seasons before moving within the organization to the Florida Complex Leage and rising to Bowie Baysox (MD) and Norfolk for two stints the last two seasons.
In three seasons with WVU, Strowd went 10-16 with a 5.31 ERA in 48 appearances, including 36 starts. In 191.2 innings, he had 183 strikeouts. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a sophomore in 2018.
