Panthers Waive Former WVU WR Devin Carter
Sunday evening, the Carolina Panthers made a couple of roster moves and to create space on the 90-man, they waived former West Virginia wide receiver Devin Carter.
The Panthers signed Carter as an undrafted free agent back in the spring and went through rookie minicamp with the team. He would eventually be waived, but was brought back at the start of camp when the Panthers were a little short on receivers.
Carter has not participated in the last handful of practices, dealing with an undisclosed injury. He was always going to be considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he's clearly someone Carolina likes. If he doesn't get scooped up in the coming weeks, don't be surprised to see the Panthers sign him to their practice squad.
During his one and only year at West Virginia, Carter logged 27 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns.
