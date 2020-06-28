Potentially Three WVU Basketball Alumni Participating in TBT

Although the West Virginia Alumni basketball team, Best Virginia, had to withdraw from The Basketball Tournament after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, there are possibly three former Mountaineer basketball players will be participating in TBT.

Devin Williams (2014-16) opted to join The Money Team (Boxer Floyd Mayweathers' team) rather than play for Best Virginia from the outset. Williams and his teammates received a first-round bye and await the winner of Herd That (Marshall Alumni) and Playing for Jimmy V (Foundation), the team that replaced Best Virginia.

Lamont West (2016-19) recently agreed to play with the Men of Mackey, a Purdue Alumni team. West spent four seasons in Morgantown, one as a redshirt, before heading to Missouri State as a graduate transfer for his final season. West does have Purdue ties with his mother playing for Purdue in the mid-’90s. The Men of Mackey face Heartfire in the first round.

Then, there’s Daxter Miles Jr (2015-18), who originally signed with Best Virginia, has now agreed to play with the Fort Wayne Champs, a standby team. (Described on their team page, "Fort Wayne Champs is a team of players who have played professionally in the city of Fort Wayne, along with a few out of town ringers.")

The Basketball Tournament begins July 4th and runs through July 14th and is being held in Columbus, OH.

