RaeQuan Battle Waived by Hornets
Former West Virginia University guard RaeQuan Battle was waived by the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.
Early in the NBA Summer League of the California Classic, Battle produced a combined 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, including 5-11 from three-point range in the first two games but only received three minutes of action in the third in final game.
Battle played for a total of five minutes in the first two games during the Las Vegas portion of the summer league before sitting out in the next two games. In the final game, he produced 10 points.
Battle averaged 16.1 points per game in his lone season at WVU and put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season.
After a legal battle for his eligibility last December, Battle put up a season-high 29 points against Radford in his Mountaineer debut, matched the 29-point total the following game against Toledo and hit for 24 points against Ohio State in Cleveland.
Battle averaged 16.1 points per game in his lone season at WVU and put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season.
Battle began his collegiate career at the University of Washington where he averaged 4.8 ppg in two seasons.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Latest Injury Update on WVU's Joseph Yesufu and Tucker DeVries
Opponent Revealed: WVU Set for Difficult Big 12 Challenge on New Year's Eve
Between The Eers: Revised Game-by-Game Predictions for WVU Football