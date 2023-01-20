Skip to main content

Rasul Douglas Receives 2022 Stand-Up Guy Award

The former Mountaineer is doing great things on and off the field in Green Bay.

Dealing with the media can be a chore at times. Players just want to go home after a practice or game and don't want to sit through 15-20 minutes of interviews. At the same time, they know it's part of the job. Some handle it better than others and former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas is one that helps the media make their job easier.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Packers awarded Douglas and defensive tackle Kenny Clark the 2022 Stand-Up Guy Award, which is given to the player(s) who provide the media with good conversations and do a good job of answering the "tough questions". The award was voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America, Green Bay chapter.

"It's just been natural since I've been here with you guys," said Douglas. "I think that's the biggest thing for me is I respect everyone's work. I respect you guys' work. I understand y'all have a job to do. I think it's different. You guys don't try to attack anybody. You don't try to make stories or try to cause drama here. You ask great questions and talk to us."

In just 28 games with the organization, Douglas has recorded 137 tackles, 26 passes defended, and nine interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (9)
Football

Between The Eers: What to Expect with Chad Scott as WVU OC

By Schuyler Callihan
Jimmy Bell Jr.
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 7 Texas

By Christopher Hall
Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter (88) runs after a catch during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Football

OFFICIAL: Devin Carter Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19640512_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Louisville Linebacker Transfer Visiting West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19713624_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Reaches Out to Experienced Penn State Corner

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19728319_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins: 'Let's Go Make a Run'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19814730_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 11.43.24 PM
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

By Schuyler Callihan