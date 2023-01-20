Rasul Douglas Receives 2022 Stand-Up Guy Award

Dealing with the media can be a chore at times. Players just want to go home after a practice or game and don't want to sit through 15-20 minutes of interviews. At the same time, they know it's part of the job. Some handle it better than others and former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas is one that helps the media make their job easier.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Packers awarded Douglas and defensive tackle Kenny Clark the 2022 Stand-Up Guy Award, which is given to the player(s) who provide the media with good conversations and do a good job of answering the "tough questions". The award was voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America, Green Bay chapter.

"It's just been natural since I've been here with you guys," said Douglas. "I think that's the biggest thing for me is I respect everyone's work. I respect you guys' work. I understand y'all have a job to do. I think it's different. You guys don't try to attack anybody. You don't try to make stories or try to cause drama here. You ask great questions and talk to us."

In just 28 games with the organization, Douglas has recorded 137 tackles, 26 passes defended, and nine interceptions.

