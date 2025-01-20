Rasul Douglas Seals the Deal to Send the Bills to AFC Championship Game
Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills held on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 27-25, in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
While a last-second comeback felt unlikely, the Ravens gave themselves a chance with a late touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Isaiah Likely. However, the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game up failed as tight end Mark Andrew dropped a pass near the pylon that would have put the pressure on Buffalo in the final minute.
With just one timeout in their back pocket, the Ravens were forced to try an onside kick. For half a second, it looked like Baltimore was going to have a chance to recover, but the ball never took that big, late bounce. Instead, former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas pounced on top of it, clinching the Bills' spot in the AFC Championship game.
Douglas finished the game with six tackles (four solo). During the regular season, Douglas totaled 58 tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. He is searching for his second Super Bowl ring after having won one with the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie in 2017. Douglas and the Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
