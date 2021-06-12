REPORT: Joe Mazzulla Interviewed for the Boston Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

Former WVU guard could get his shot at becoming an NBA head coach.

The Boston Celtics are in need of a new head coach as Brad Stevens made the surprising move to step down from the role and has since taken over as team president, replacing Danny Ainge.

Stevens and the Celtics have already begun the search for the next head coach which began by interviewing six assistants, including former West Virginia guard, Joe Mazzulla, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Mazzulla played a big role in the Mountaineers reaching the Final Four back in 2010 as he filled in for the injured Truck Bryant in the NCAA Tournament. He put together a gutsy performance in the Elie Eight against Kentucky scoring 17 points and dished out four assists.

Mazzulla began his coaching career at Glenville State before eventually taking over as the head coach at Fairmont State. In his two years at Fairmont State, he led the Falcons to a 43-17 record and made the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2018-19. Shortly after that season, he then joined the Boston Celtics where he has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Miles McBride Receives NBA Draft Combine Invite

Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson Arrive at WVU

Jalen Bridges Gives Explanation Behind Jersey Number Change

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.