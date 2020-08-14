SI.com
REPORT: Tavon Austin, 49ers Nearing Deal

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia star wide receiver Tavon Austin is closing in on a deal with the San Francisco 49ers pending a physical, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Sports Illustrated's 49ers beat writer Grant Cohn, the team had been in search of another speedy receiver with Deebo Samuel's health in question.

In his seven year NFL career, Austin has recorded 215 receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns and also has 196 carries, 1,340 yards, and 10 touchdowns to his ledger. 

The terms of the deal have not been released.

