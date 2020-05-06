Reviewing West Virginia's 2016 Draft Class

RD 1, Pick 14: S Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders)

"The Hitman" has shown flashes of being a reliable starter at the NFL but hasn't quite put together any form of consistency. Much of that could be due to a few injuries that he has had throughout his career. This offseason, the Raiders decided to let him walk and he signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Career stats: 236 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 INT, (49 games, 41 starts)

RD 3, Pick 77: CB Daryl Worley (Carolina Panthers)

Worley has had a fairly similar career to Karl Joseph. He hasn't necessarily turned into a No. 1 corner, which I thought he had the potential of doing and has snagged fewer interceptions than anticipated. He spent his first two years with the Carolina Panthers but was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles - where he never played a snap. Shortly after being acquired from Carolina, Worley was arrested for a DUI, which led to his release from the Eagles. The Raiders signed him out of free agency and became one of the team's most dependable pieces of the secondary. Recently, Worley agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Career stats: 243 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 INT (56 games, 49 starts)

RD 4, Pick 113: LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears)

It was a little surprising to see the Bears let Kwiatkoski walk after he began to show promise as a starting linebacker. Chicago decided to instead resign Danny Trevathan who has been prone to injury. As for Kwiatkoski, he will be suiting up for the silver and black and should be a mainstay on Raider defense.

Career stats: 184 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks, INT (57 games, 22 starts)

RD 5, Pick 153: RB Wendell Smallwood (Philadelphia, PA)

For some reason, teams just don't want to give the former Big 12 rushing champion, Wendell Smallwood a chance. He was buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia early in his career as the Eagles just kept hauling in new running backs that had more experience. If someone gives him a more expanded role, Smallwood could still have the opportunity to "pop" in the NFL.

Career stats: 233 carries, 931 yards (4.0 yards/carry), 5 touchdowns, 5 receptions, 452 yards, two receiving touchdowns (52 games, 12 starts)

RD 5, Pick 159: S K.J. Dillon (Houston Texans)

The other half of the dynamic safety tandem at West Virginia, K.J. Dillon was unable to stick in the NFL. After getting released by the Texans, he signed a deal with the Cardinals but was unable to make the roster. Dillon was selected in the fifth round of the XFL Draft by the Houston Roughnecks - a league that has now folded.

Career stats: 5 tackles (5 games)