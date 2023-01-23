RG3 Calls for Pat McAfee to Return to NFL

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs following a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Heading into the offseason, it's clear the Cowboys have several needs but the one position that most believe needs addressed is kicker. Brett Maher missed four consecutive kicks in the Wild Card round and then had an extra point blocked in the divisional matchup last night in the first half.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has an idea for Dallas - bring former Mountaineer Pat McAfee out of retirement.

No, McAfee didn't handle field goals with the Colts but he does have experience from his time at West Virginia. As fun as it would be to see Pat back in the NFL smashing footballs and return men on kickoffs, I think it's safe to say he'll happily stay retired and continue running his very successful show among the many other things he's doing on the side.

