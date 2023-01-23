Skip to main content

RG3 Calls for Pat McAfee to Return to NFL

Does Pat have some gas left in the tank?

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs following a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Heading into the offseason, it's clear the Cowboys have several needs but the one position that most believe needs addressed is kicker. Brett Maher missed four consecutive kicks in the Wild Card round and then had an extra point blocked in the divisional matchup last night in the first half. 

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has an idea for Dallas - bring former Mountaineer Pat McAfee out of retirement.

No, McAfee didn't handle field goals with the Colts but he does have experience from his time at West Virginia. As fun as it would be to see Pat back in the NFL smashing footballs and return men on kickoffs, I think it's safe to say he'll happily stay retired and continue running his very successful show among the many other things he's doing on the side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_19835682_168388579_lowres
Basketball

MAILBAG: Huggs' Future, Turnovers Compared to Previous Years, Toussaint's Minutes + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483634_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Huggins Hints at a Bigger Role for James Okonkwo

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 4.44.56 PM
Recruiting

Who Visited WVU for Junior Day?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19467651_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Where Was Joe Toussaint vs Texas?

By Schuyler Callihan
Tre Mitchell, Kedrian Johnson Texas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Tre Mitchell and Kedrian Johnson Texas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Texas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob
Basketball

Huggs: 'I've Let the Great Fans in This State Down; We're a Bad Basketball Team Right Now'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19835623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas

By Schuyler Callihan