Rhule Confident in Grier, Other Panthers QBs Ahead of Season

We're nearing the start of the 2020 season (hopefully) and it will be a chance for former West Virginia star quarterback Will Grier to get a fresh start with a new coaching staff.

The Carolina Panthers had a miserable season in 2019 to say the least and especially struggled at the quarterback position after Cam Newton went down with a season-ending injury.

Kyle Allen initially won the backup spot out of camp, allowing him to slide in the starting spot for much of the season. He had issues with ball security and forcing bad throws, which led interim head coach Perry Fewell to naming Grier the starter in week 16 vs the Colts. Grier struggled mightily in his two starts as a rookie throwing for only 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing only 53.8% of his passes. Although he didn't look sharp, much of his struggles were attributed to an injury-riddled and underperforming offensive line, along with the receiving corps not playing to their full potential.

This January, the Panthers hired former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as the team's new head coach and believes that the quarterback room is in great shape for the 2020 season and beyond.

"Will [Grier] has been here, he's had a chance to play in some football games. I have a lot of confidence in him. P.J. [Walker] is a talented guy that did great things in the XFL. They obviously don't have the knowledge and the grasp of the system that Teddy [Bridgewater] has. I think what you're seeing from both of those guys is really just a commitment to learning the system, getting a little bit more confident every day. We feel really good about that room. We have Teddy who has been a starter, who has won a ton of games. Will, who had a lot of production. P.J. is really talented. I think we're really blessed to have that room. We're going to battle it out. No preseason games and it'll come down to each and every day in practice, but I feel good about having that competition."

This isn't the first time Rhule has complimented Grier. He has said time and time again that he has been impressed with his knowledge of the game, his work ethic, and how quickly he is picking up the offense. As for Grier's role? He's going to have to beat out former XFL star P.J. Walker for the backup role, but seems to be in a good position to do so, at least as of today.

Grier's future in Carolina may not be as a starter since the team invested into Teddy Bridgewater, signing him to a three-year deal, but if he impresses during any opportunity that he gets, he could get a chance to start somewhere else. Having a Nick Foles/Case Keenum type of career seems to be the ceiling for him as of right now, and that's not a bad thing.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.