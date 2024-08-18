Russell Wilson Says Zach Frazier Has 'Rare' Traits for a Rookie
Former West Virginia center Zach Frazier registered his first career start in the NFL on Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Buffalo Bills.
Although the Pittsburgh starting unit only managed to pick up one first down in four drives, everyone continues to be pleased with Frazier's progress. Head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he was "largely satisfied" with Frazier's play, while quarterback Russell Wilson revealed his thoughts on the rookie center.
“What’s awesome about him is he’s played a lot of football. He’s played so many games, he started at the highest level in college. He’s tough, he’s such a hard worker. And that’s rare to find as a rookie - guys that have such professionalism and an elite level of focus. He did a great job tonight and made a lot of great calls. He went against a really good front tonight and he was composed. He didn’t blink. He has not fear. I’m excited where he’s going to go.”
Fellow center Nate Herbig is dealing with a "significant" shoulder injury, meaning the door could be wide open for Frazier to win the starting job. An update on Herbig's injury is expected to come in the next few days.
