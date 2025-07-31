Ryan Bergert Traded to the Kansas City Royals
Former West Virginia University pitcher Ryan Bergert was traded to the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon.
Bergert, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2021, made his Major League debut with the organization on April 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
His first four appearances for the Padres were out of the bullpen and collected his first MLB win in his third game against the Yankees in one inning in relief on May 5.
The Canton, OH, native threw five innings in his first MLB start versus native made his first career start against San Francisco in June 3rd after a brief stint with El Paso.
Bergert made his seventh start of the season Tuesday night. He tossed four innings and registered four strikeouts in the Padres 7-1 win against the New York Mets
On the season, Bergert holds a 1-0 record with a 2.78 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 11 appearances.
Bergert bounced back and forth between the Padres and Triple-A affiliate El Paso.
Bergert was the opening day starter for El Paso. In his first five starts he went 0-1 with a 5.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings before receiving the call from the Padres. Overall, he made 11 starts with El Paso with a 4.03 ERA.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Joke is Over: Rich Rod is Looking in the Transfer Portal After Day Two of Camp
Quick Hits: Bad Day of Practice, Loafing, Hitting the Transfer Portal + More
Pitt Fans Chant "13-9" During The Pat McAfee Show at Steelers' Training Camp
Rodriguez Making a Big Change to Fall Camp to Find His Starting Quarterback