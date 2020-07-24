MountaineerMaven
Ryan McBroom Develops into Opening Day Starter for Royals

Christopher Hall

Ryan McBroom will make his first career opening day start Friday night for the Kansas City Royals at first base against the Cleveland Indians. 

The former Mountaineer made his Major League debut at the tail of the 2019 season on September 3rd against the Detroit Tigers and went 1-3 on the night. In 23 games, McBroom batted .293 with five doubles. 

McBroom only appeared at first base six times during his short stint in the Majors last season spending most of his time in rightfield. 

Before getting called up to the show, McBroom steadily climbed his way up through the minor league ranks with a career batting average of .288 and 102 home runs including his final season with the Triple-A affiliate Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hitting .315 and 26 homers. His .976 OPS led the circuit.

McBroom was a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection during his career in Morgantown from 2011-14. The Fredericksburg, Virginia native finished his career at West Virginia with a .294 batting average, while smacking 29 home runs, and 162 RBI. Additionally led the Mountaineer program in home runs and runs batted in for three consecutive seasons from 2012-14.

