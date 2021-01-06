Several Mountaineers On the Move This Offseason?

The NFL regular season has come to a close with the playoffs set to begin this weekend. With the offseason just around the corner, there will be a handful of former Mountaineers that could end up being released, traded, or signing with a new team in free agency. Let's take a look at who may be on the move!

QB Will Grier

Just two years after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Will Grier's future with the team is already up in the air. He lost out on the backup job to Kyle Allen in his rookie season but started the final two games of the year. In those two games, Grier struggled badly to put it mildly. To be fair, he was thrown into a very difficult situation. He completed 28 of his 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

This year, the Panthers ushered in former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as their new head coach. Shortly after the XFL came to an abrupt end, Rhule signed quarterback P.J. Walker whom he coached at Temple. The two battled it out in training camp for the backup job and alternated the first five weeks of the season in terms of who would be active on game day. Since Week 5, Grier has not been active, meaning that Walker has been handed the backup duties. With two years in the league under his belt and talk about the Panthers potentially taking a quarterback in the first round of this year's draft, Grier may be looking for a new home sooner than later.

QB Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks have their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson and while Smith is a decent backup option, he may want to see if there are any opportunities for him to start and help groom a young quarterback. If Ryan Fitzpatrick moves on from Miami, the Dolphins could be an option. Maybe the Eagles want to add a veteran QB to mentor Jalen Hurts not named Carson Wentz. Heck, Smith could even start a few games in Jacksonville before the presumed No. 1 pick, Trevor Lawrence, takes over. And even teams like the Patriots and Colts have uncertainty surrounding the future of the quarterback position. After all these years, there's still an outside shot that Smith could become a starter again, even if it's for the first few games of a season.

TE Trevon Wesco

The Jets recently fired head coach Adam Gase and anytime you have a new head coach, there are going to be changes made to the team's personnel. It remains to be seen who the next head coach for the Jets will be so, Wesco and the other 52 members of the team are stuck waiting to see what will happen next.

CB Rasul Douglas

After being let go by the Philadelphia Eagles, Rasul Douglas made an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers. He started in eleven games this season registering 62 tackles and nine pass deflections. He struggled at times throughout the season, but who wouldn't going up against the receivers in the NFC South division? Carolina is heading into year two of a rebuild and Douglas will need to decide if he wants to be a part of the turnaround or if he wants to go to a contender. This will be the first time in his NFL career that he will get the opportunity to go through free agency.

S Karl Joseph

Over the last couple of seasons, Karl Joseph has battled several injuries that have forced him to miss an extended period of time. The Raiders decided to let him walk and get a fresh start somewhere else. He inked a one-year "prove it" deal last offseason with the Cleveland Browns and put together arguably one of his best seasons. It seems as if the Browns do want him back, but it will all come down to Joseph's interests.

