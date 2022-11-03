Smith Collects NFC Offensive Player of the Month

On Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

The former Mountaineer signal caller put up a stellar 111.7 passer rating in October and completed 102 of 147 passes (69.4%) for 1,207 yards, nine touchdowns to just one interception while showing his mobility, scrambling for 143 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the month.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Smith leads the league in completion percentage at 72.7% and is sixth in the with 13 touchdowns and is eighth in passing yards with 1,924 yards.

Smith and the Seahawks were 3-1 in the month of October and have positioned themselves at the top of the NFC West standings at 5-3.

