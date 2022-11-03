Skip to main content

Smith Collects NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Geno Smith picks up offensive accolade

On Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. 

The former Mountaineer signal caller put up a stellar 111.7 passer rating in October and completed 102 of 147 passes (69.4%) for 1,207 yards, nine touchdowns to just one interception while showing his mobility, scrambling for 143 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the month.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

On the season, Smith leads the league in completion percentage at 72.7% and is sixth in the with 13 touchdowns and is eighth in passing yards with 1,924 yards. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith and the Seahawks were 3-1 in the month of October and have positioned themselves at the top of the NFC West standings at 5-3.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

WVU Basketball Schedule and Results

By Christopher Hall
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Enters the Season in SI's Top 50

By Christopher Hall
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

REPORT: The Big 12 Shows Interest in Gonzaga

By Christopher Hall
Dante Stills
Football

Stills Chases and Makes History

By Christopher Hall
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Legg Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

By Christopher Hall
Kayza Massey
WVU Womens Soccer

Massey Earns Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year

By Julia Mellett
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Iowa State 2022
Football

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Iowa State

By Julia Mellett
Hershey McLaurin Previews Iowa State
Football

WATCH: Hershey McLaurin Previews Iowa State

By Julia Mellett