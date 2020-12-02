SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Steelers Elevate Smallwood to the Active Roster

Christopher Hall

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that West Virginia University Alum Wendell Smallwood was promoted to the active roster list ahead of this afternoon's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 

Smallwood signed a one-year deal in late July with Pittsburgh but was released before the start of the season. Then, he signed with the practice squad on September 7 and now could see his first action of the year today.

The former West Virginia running back spent the 2019 season with the Washington Football Team tallying 81 yards on 22 carries and grabbed nine passes for 64 yards.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the first three years of his career. In four seasons in the NFL, Smallwood has racked up 1,383 total yards and seven touchdowns.

As a Mountaineer, Smallwood is fourth on the all-time West Virginia season rushing list, and his 2,462 career rushing yards place him ninth on the all-time list. In 2015, he led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,519 yards and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

