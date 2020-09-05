SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Steelers Release RB Wendell Smallwood

Christopher Hall

The Pittsburgh Steelers released former West Virginia University running back Wendell Smallwood Saturday evening.

Smallwood recently signed a one-year deal in late July with Pittsburgh to an already deep backfield that included James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, and the rookie out of Maryland Anthony McFarland Jr. 

Smallwood spent the 2019 season with the Washington Football Team tallying 81 yards on 22 carries and grabbed nine passes for 64 yards. 

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the first three years of his career. In four seasons in the NFL, Smallwood has racked up 1,383 total yards and seven touchdowns.

As a Mountaineer, Smallwood is fourth on the all-time West Virginia season rushing list, and his 2,462 career rushing yards place him ninth on the all-time list. In 2015, he led the Big 12 in rushing in 2015 with 1,519 yards and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

A tough week for Former MOUNTAINEERS in the NoFunLeague bro.

