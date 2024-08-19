Steelers Sit Beanie Bishop for Second Preseason Game
West Virginia's own, Beanie Bishop, is well in line to make the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster. There's also many in the Pittsburgh beat that believe Bishop could be the team's starting nickel in Week 1. But first things first, he has to stay healthy and officially make the team.
After an up and down performance in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, Bishop was not able to cement his spot on the roster this past weekend due to nursing a hamstring. Head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the former Mountaineer corner following Saturday's game against Buffalo.
“Beanie was a little bit limited on our last work day here on Thursday against Buffalo, so we didn’t want a small problem to become a big problem. Hopefully, the sand’s going through the hourglass. He’s got a big week ahead of him and we didn’t want to jeopardize or compromise that, so we did what we thought was prudent tonight and didn’t allow him to participate.”
Bishop and the Steelers will be back in action this Saturday against the Detroit Lions for the preseason finale. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.
