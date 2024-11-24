Mountaineers Now

Dante Stills Sacks Geno Smith in Pivotal Divisional Game

Former West Virginia University defensive lineman Dante Stills sacks another all-time Mountaineer great Geno Smith

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) celebrates with defensive tackle Dante Stills (55).
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) celebrates with defensive tackle Dante Stills (55). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Former West Virginia University defensive standouts, Arizona defensive lineman Dante Stills and linebacker Kyzir White, are looking to slow down West Virginia's all-time passing leader Geno Smith and the Seattle offense Sunday afternoon in a critical divisional game in the NFC West. It's the first meeting between the two divisional rivals this season.

On the Seahawks' first possession of the game, Geno Smith delivered a dart to DK Metcalf for 29 yards on third and seven. Then, on third and four and just inside Arizona territory at the 47-yard line, Smith was sacked by Dante Stills, forcing the Seahawks to punt.

With the sack, Stills has 4.5 sacks on the season. In addition, he currently has 30 tackles, and four tackles for a loss this season.

Arizona sits atop the NFC West at 6-4 but a Seattle win and a Los Angeles Rams loss against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night places the Seahawks in first place.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

