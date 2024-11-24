Dante Stills Sacks Geno Smith in Pivotal Divisional Game
Former West Virginia University defensive standouts, Arizona defensive lineman Dante Stills and linebacker Kyzir White, are looking to slow down West Virginia's all-time passing leader Geno Smith and the Seattle offense Sunday afternoon in a critical divisional game in the NFC West. It's the first meeting between the two divisional rivals this season.
On the Seahawks' first possession of the game, Geno Smith delivered a dart to DK Metcalf for 29 yards on third and seven. Then, on third and four and just inside Arizona territory at the 47-yard line, Smith was sacked by Dante Stills, forcing the Seahawks to punt.
With the sack, Stills has 4.5 sacks on the season. In addition, he currently has 30 tackles, and four tackles for a loss this season.
Arizona sits atop the NFC West at 6-4 but a Seattle win and a Los Angeles Rams loss against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night places the Seahawks in first place.
