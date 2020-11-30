Tavon Austin Finds New Home with Future Hall of Famer

According to Mike Garagolo of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers have signed former West Virginia football standout Tavon Austin. No details have been released at this time.

Austin signed with the 49ers on August 15th but was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a knee injury before the start of the season before being released in late October.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Austin has tallied 215 reception for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has 196 carries for 1,340 and 10 touchdowns. Austin was also a threat on punt return accumulating 1,466 yards (7.9 yards per return) and three touchdowns.

