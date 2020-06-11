MountaineerMaven
TBT Announces Move from Charleston to Columbus amid Ongoing Virus Concerns

Zach Campbell

In the increasingly-painful lead up to live basketball once again showing up on our TV screens, it was recently announced that Charleston, WV would no longer serve as regional host city to The Basketball Tournament's (TBT) events set to commence on July 4th. 

That honor now belongs to Columbus, OH, where ESPN will live broadcast all 23 games showcasing the world's largest, winner-take-all basketball tournament that boasts a grand prize of $1 million. Among the field of 24 teams is West Virginia's own "Best Virginia", made up of a collection of recent Mountaineers stalwarts including Da'Sean Butler, Daxter Miles, Jr., Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian. In addition to West Virginia's bunch, Marshall's own star-laden tournament team Herd That will be co-representing the mountain. 

It's certainly a blow to the West Virginia capitol, as the influx of out-of-town visitors, media and college basketball die-hards would have been a welcome sight after the last few months of quarantine and economic downturn. 

Regardless, Best Virginia is as complete a roster as there is in the current field and should be competitive from the first whistle (the tournament bracket is set to unveiled Tuesday, June 16). To find out where Best Virginia ends up in the tournament bracket, stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven as we provide updates on everything TBT and Best Virginia-related.  

