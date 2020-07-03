TBT Times Have Been Released as a Pair of Mountaineer Await Their Chance

The unfortunate news that the West Virginia alumni basketball team, Best Virginia, had to withdraw from The Basketball Tournament (TBT) sent shock waves through Mountaineer fans, not only craving live sports but to see the men that continue to represent the state and school they hold dear to the hearts.

However, there are still a couple of Mountaineers participating for a winner takes all million-dollar grand prize tournament

The Basketball Tournament begins on Saturday, July 4 at 3:00 pm with all games be playing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and will be televised on ESPN but the first Mountaineer won't see action till Sunday.

Lamont West joined the Men of Mackey, a Purdue Alumni team, and is set to tip-off Sunday at 7:00 pm. West spent four years with the Mountaineers before becoming a graduate transfer and spending his final year of eligibility at Missouri State.

Devin Williams, who was part of the Best Virginia squad last season, opted to play for professional boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather's' team, The Money Team, as they await the winner of Herd That (Marshall alumni basketball team) and Jimmy V (Foundation) and is scheduled to tip-off on Thursday, July 9th.

The Basketball Tournament Schedule

July 4

3 p.m. – #9 Big X vs. #24 D2 (ESPN)

5 p.m. – #12 Team Brotherly Love vs. #21 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni) (ESPN)

8 p.m. – #16 House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) vs. #17 War Tampa (ESPN)

10 p.m. – #13 Team CP3 vs. #20 PrimeTime Players (ESPN)

July 5

2 p.m. – #10 Team Jimmy V vs. #23 Herd That (Marshall alumni) (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #11 Team Hines vs. #22 Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

7 p.m. – #14 Heartfire vs. #19 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – #15 Armored Athlete vs. #18 Power of the Paw (Clemson alumni) (ESPN2)

July 6

7 p.m. – #5 Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love/Stillwater Stars (ESPN)

9 p.m. – #4 Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Team CP3/Mid-American Unity (ESPN)

July 7

2 p.m. – #6 Team Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines/Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #3 Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) vs. Heartfire/Men of Mackey (ESPN)

July 8

2 p.m. – #8 Red Scare (Dayton alumni) vs. Big X/Jackson TN Underdawgs (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #1 Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. House of ‘Paign/War Tampa (ESPN)

July 9

2 p.m. – #7 The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V/Herd That (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #2 Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete/Power of the Paw (ESPN)

July 10

2 p.m. – Quarterfinal #1 (ESPN)

4 p.m. – Quarterfinal #2 (ESPN)

July 11

2 p.m. – Quarterfinal #3 (ESPN)

4 p.m. – Quarterfinal #4 (ESPN)

July 12

4 p.m. – Semifinal #1 (ESPN)

6 p.m. – Semifinal #2 (ESPN)

July 14

7 p.m. – Championship Game (ESPN)

