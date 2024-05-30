Teyvon Myers Becomes First to Commit to Best Virginia 2024
Best Virginia announced Wednesday evening that former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers has committed to be a part of this year's team, making him the first player to join the roster.
Myers played at West Virginia from 2015-17 during the Press Virginia era of the program. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game for his career and posted a career-high 16 points in a win over Texas on January 14, 2017. Myers played his 2023-24 season for TED Ankara Kolejliler in Turkey and posted 19.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Best Virginia will play the opening round of The Basketball Tournament in Pittsburgh on July 19th. Time and opponent will be announced at a later date.
