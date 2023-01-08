The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

According to SI Sportsbook, along with many other oddsmakers, the preseason win total set for the Seattle Seahawks was 5.5.

After trading away longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, there was a sense that Seattle would take a major step back in the coming years as they enter a "rebuild".

Well, Pete Carroll and former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith had other plans. The Seahawks have not only surpassed their win total comfortably but with a little bit of help today, Seattle will clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks must win its game against the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) AND need the Detroit Lions to defeat Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay Packers.

In years past, needing the Lions to top the Packers felt like a tough ask. This year? Not so much. Detroit won the first matchup 15-9 and not to mention, they too, are one of the hottest teams in the NFL winning seven of the last nine games.

If Seattle wins and Detroit loses, Geno's offseason will begin earlier than he wishes. This is the ONLY scenario that gets the former Mountaineer gunslinger into the playoffs. A Seattle win and a Detroit win.

In 16 games this season, Smith has thrown for 4,069 yards and 29 touchdowns to just nine interceptions while completing 70% of his passes.

The Seahawks and Rams will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Packers and Lions will begin at 8:20 p.m. EST.

