Three Potential Landing Spots for Nick Kwiatkoski

In an article posted two days ago, Nick Kwiatkoski's name was mentioned as one of the prime free agent linebackers of this NFL off season. It became clear that the former fourth round linebacker was having his breakout season after starter, Danny Trevathan went down with an injury. Kwiatkoski went on to start the remaining games of the season, finishing with 50 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble.

Their are three key components to earning a substantial contract as a free agent, opportunity, health and value. Fortunately for Kwiatkoski, he posses all three. The opportunity came when Trevathan went down with yet another injury. His level of health bodes well considering he has played in 57 of 64 games in his four year career. Oh, and if you want to know his value, just look at the quote future hall of famer, Aaron Rodgers left for Kwiatkoski following the Packers 21-13 victory over Chicago.

“Well, 44, I’ve always thought he’s been a really solid player. I don’t want to butcher his last name. But he rocked me a couple years ago and I know where 44’s at most times when he’s in the game. I have a lot of respect for him."

With the various amount of praise that Kwiatkoski has received, it's evident that there is severe interest around the league for the 26 year old playmaker.

Bengals

The Bengals are coming off one of their worst seasons of the decade, but the organization does have a reason to smile and it starts with Joe Burrow. Barring Burrow pulling an Eli Manning, it's apparent that the Bengals will take Burrow first overall. The Bengals are also in the market for an inside linebacker. A team like the Bengals could benefit drastically from a young, cheap and disciplined leader such as Nick Kwiatkoski. The Bengals defense has been molded around stopping the run and their aren't many guys in the league that stop the run better than Kwiatkoski.

Broncos

Former Bears defensive coordinator and now Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio played a pivotal role in trading up to draft Kwiatkoski in 2016. Add that with the fact that Denver is probable to cut current linebacker, Todd Davis and boom, a match made in heaven. If the Broncos decide to let Davis walk then the former Mountaineer could be high on Fangio’s wish list.

Is there really a better fit than coming back to play for the coach that drafted you?

Bears

Playing the role as captain obvious but a return to the Bears isn't out of the picture. It was reported in an article from the Chicago Tribune that several Bears players referred to Kwiatkoski as a hidden gem. Do you really think the Bears are willing to let something as rare as a hidden gem walk? Not likely. The Bears will be deciding between keeping the injury prone 30 year old Trevathan or the younger, cheaper and healthier, Kwiatkoski.

