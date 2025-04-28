West Virginia's Ty French Signs with San Francisco 49ers as an Undrafted Free Agent
Last off-season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley landed what seemed to be a big-time commitment out of the transfer portal from Gardner-Webb edge rusher Ty French.
The former Bulldog developed into one of the best pass rushers at the FCS level, tallying 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception across four seasons.
Unfortunately, French did not have the production that the defensive coaching staff was hoping for in his one and only season in Morgantown. He totaled 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, and did not register a single sack.
Even after a disappointing season on the biggest stage of college football, French signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend.
Clearly, they believe French was either in a bad situation or felt like he just did not fit the Mountaineer defense. Regardless, anytime a player puts up the types of numbers he had at Gardner-Webb, it’s going to garner some attention.
In order for French to make the 53 man roster, he’s going to have to become a special teams ace and prove that this past season was an abnormality for him defensively.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands Another Jacksonville State WR Transfer
West Virginia Secures Commitment from SMU RB Transfer Jaylan Knighton
Ex-West Virginia Wide Receiver Kaden Prather Drafted in 7th Round of NFL Draft
MAILBAG: Possible Portal Additions, Recruiting Uptick, Projecting Starters + More