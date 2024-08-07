Mountaineers Now

Victor Scott Hits First Career MLB Home Run

Former WVU outfielder records his first big league knock.

In just his second game back with the big league club, former West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott II recorded his first career major league home run with the St. Louis Cardinals. His two-run shot tied the game at two a piece in the bottom of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Scott was hitless in his previous 15 major league at-bats, which includes and 0-3 outing on Monday in his return against the New York Mets. Prior to his recall, Scott appeared in 74 games with the Memphis Redbirds. He had a batting average of .219, an on-base percentage of .302, and an OPS of .620. He hit six homers and drove in 29 runs while walking 33 times and striking out 48 times.

