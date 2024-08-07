Victor Scott Hits First Career MLB Home Run
In just his second game back with the big league club, former West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott II recorded his first career major league home run with the St. Louis Cardinals. His two-run shot tied the game at two a piece in the bottom of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Scott was hitless in his previous 15 major league at-bats, which includes and 0-3 outing on Monday in his return against the New York Mets. Prior to his recall, Scott appeared in 74 games with the Memphis Redbirds. He had a batting average of .219, an on-base percentage of .302, and an OPS of .620. He hit six homers and drove in 29 runs while walking 33 times and striking out 48 times.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jordan Lesley Spots 'Night & Day' Difference in Jacolby Spells
Early Progress Report on WVU's Transfer Defensive Backs